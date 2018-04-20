Consultation over plans for new power station on the outskirts of King’s Lynn

A consultation over plans to build a new power station in Lynn is taking place on Monday.

EP UK Power Department Ltd already has planning permission for a 1,020 megawatt power station on the Willows Industrial Estate.

But the company says it now wants to build a larger 1,700 megawatts station in order to generate almost twice much power.

And concerns have been raised about the potential environmental implications of the scheme,

The consultation event will take place at South Lynn Community Centre on Monday, from 3pm to 7pm.