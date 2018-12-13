Consultation suggests Nelson Quay backing

Nearly two thirds of people offered at least some support for the proposed regeneration of Lynn’s riverfront during a recent consultation, officials say.

Council leaders have also hit back at renewed criticism of the name for the Nelson Quay project from a community group which questioned its historical basis.

Consultants unveiled their vision for the riverfront area last month and the deadline for public views passed last week.

Nelson Quay development plans

The plans could potentially include more than 400 new homes and 7,500 square metres of business premises, plus open spaces.

Officials told Tuesday’s West Norfolk Council regeneration and development panel meeting that 32 per cent of respondents had backed the plans, with 34 per cent supporting them to some extent.

The remaining 34 per cent were opposed to the plans. A total of 85 responses were received.

A further report on the project is now due to go to the council’s cabinet early in the new year. It is hoped a planning application will be lodged in March.

Panel member Thomas Smith particularly praised the provision of green space which he believed would be a “massive” boost both to people living in the development area and nearby communities.

But there was dismay at the comments made by the St Margarets and St Nicholas Ward Forum, who called for the Nelson Quay name to be dropped and replaced with either that of George Vancouver or Samuel Gurney Cresswell.

Council leader Brian Long said it was a marketing name and suggested its critics “ought to find something better to do with their time.”

Panel vice-chairman Paul Kunes added: “Nelson is an extremely well known name. If this project is going to attract national and international investment, we can’t name it Cresswell.”

The meeting also heard that opinion was split among respondents about the future usage of Hardings Way, the restricted route which is currently only available to buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

Officials said comments were split almost 50-50 between those who wanted the road kept as it is and those who believe it should be opened to all traffic.

It has been stressed that the proposed development does not depend on there being any change to the current restrictions.