Contest heats up for best chef in West Norfolk

Students from across West Norfolk have had a taste of success after competing in this year’s Young Chef local final.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn organised the event, which was held at the College of West Anglia, to find talented young cooks.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King's Lynn local final of the Young Chef competition held at the College of West Anglia (CWA). Indira Barber. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Three of the five students who were judged to be the best of the bunch will now go forward to compete in the regional finals.

The Young Chef competition encourages young people in West Norfolk to get creative in the kitchen by preparing meals from scratch.

Participants were required to create a healthy two-course meal for two with a budget of just £10.

Five students took part, representing Springwood High School, Marshland High School and the College of West Anglia.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King's Lynn local final of the Young Chef competition held at the College of West Anglia (CWA). Pictured, from left, Indira Barber, Jessica Moore, Inndia Howard, Rachel Diack, and Kyle Jacklin. Photo: SUBMITTED.

They had just 90 minutes to complete their dishes before serving to judges John Thorpe, of the Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn; and Peter Senior, a member of the Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben.

The three winners were Indira Barber, of Marshland High School, Jessica Moore, of Springwood, and Kyle Jacklin, of CWA.

They will now go on to compete in the regional final, which will take place in March.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King's Lynn local final of the Young Chef competition held at the College of West Anglia (CWA). Inndia Howard. Photo: SUBMITTED.