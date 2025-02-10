The funeral of controversial farmer Tony Martin is set to be held in West Norfolk later this month.

Martin died aged 80 at the start of this month, following a life filled with dramatic legal proceedings, controversial debates and far-fetched theories.

He served three years in prison after shooting 16-year-old burglar Fred Barras dead at his home in Emneth Hungate in 1999.

Tony Martin’s funeral will take place later this month. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA

He was initially found guilty of murder, but this was reduced to manslaughter on appeal and after widespread public backlash.

Martin’s funeral will be held at the Mintlyn Crematorium in Lynn on February 25 at 10am.

His court case provoked a national debate about the measures homeowners can take to defend their property.