Controversial King's Lynn housing scheme backed by Government

By Allister Webb
-
Published: 16:31, 14 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:32, 14 July 2020

Plans for hundreds of new homes on the edge of Lynn have been given the go-ahead by the Government today.

Ministers have overturned West Norfolk Council's decision to reject the scheme at Knights Hill, following a public inquiry held earlier this year.

And the town's MP has criticised the decision, claiming the views of residents have been "disregarded."

