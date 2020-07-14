Controversial King's Lynn housing scheme backed by Government
Published: 16:31, 14 July 2020
| Updated: 16:32, 14 July 2020
Plans for hundreds of new homes on the edge of Lynn have been given the go-ahead by the Government today.
Ministers have overturned West Norfolk Council's decision to reject the scheme at Knights Hill, following a public inquiry held earlier this year.
And the town's MP has criticised the decision, claiming the views of residents have been "disregarded."
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)