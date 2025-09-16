As a controversial off-licence opens its doors, a councillor says making sure it operates responsibly should be a priority.

One Stop welcomed customers to its brand new branch in Fairstead’s former GP surgery on Friday, despite fears it could encourage alcoholism and affect the most vulnerable in the area.

The company said it was “hugely excited” to have the shop open - but not everyone agrees.

The new shop will be run by Vijay Kumar Odedra and his family. Picture: One Stop

Cllr Steve Everett, a Fairstead ward representative on West Norfolk Council who previously raised issues with the plans, said residents “remain concerned about its impact”.

“Those concerns were made clear during the consultation process, including representations I made at the licensing hearing, and it is important they continue to be heard,” he said.

Cllr Everett added that anyone who notices any issues should report them so that they can continue to be monitored.

Steve Everett has previously been against the shop. Picture: West Norfolk Council

But for some, their main concern is not the sale of alcohol, but rather how it will affect other businesses.

Just around the corner sits a Morrisons Daily, which houses the area’s only Post Office.

Back in April, Emma Brock, who runs the nearby community shop, told the Lynn News that the new shop would take business away from Morrisons, and if that closes, so will the postal facility.

Fairstead has faced a rise in crime rates, battling what has been described as an epidemic of alcohol and drug abuse.

Emma Brock runs the Fairstead Community Shop. Picture: Ian Burt

Many believe the new off-licence could make matters worse.

But despite the backlash, customers flocked to opening day, where five walked away with ‘golden tickets’ entitling them to £20 worth of shopping.

One Stop confirmed it is working with independent retailer Vijay Kumar Odedra and his family, offering “quality products” and “great deals”.

A One Stop branch has opened in Fairstead's former GP Surgery. Picture: One Stop

“One Stop has built its reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep,” a spokesperson for the company said.