A new location for a 3G sports pitch will have to be found after a controversial application was withdrawn following residents’ complaints.

A West Norfolk Council application to build an artificial field at Alive Lynnsport was withdrawn on Thursday, the same day as the authority’s full meeting at Lynn’s town hall.

Cllr Sandra Collop asked cabinet member Cllr Jo Rust if she would be able to attend a meeting regarding the plans, and was told she would be an “integral part” of any such gathering – although it is now likely to focus on the relocation of the proposed pitch.

The pitch had been earmarked for land off Greenpark Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

It would have been constructed at the sports facility on Greenpark Avenue if approved, but councillors will now have to search for a new site.

Fellow cabinet member Cllr Simon Ring said West Norfolk is short of “at least two-and-a-half” artificial pitches – and made clear that although this application has been withdrawn, more will be submitted soon.

This is because the authority has been handed funding through the Norfolk Football Association and the Football Foundation to build the facilities.

“We are in need of 3G pitches,” he said.

“This is about helping the residents of West Norfolk to improve their health and wellbeing and have access to these sorts of facilities.”

Cllr Ring also criticised the previous Conservative administration’s handling of the application, and added: “We have listened to concerns of residents, and I suspect that this might not have gone as far as this had we listened to them three-and-a-half years ago when this started.

“But we don’t want to lose this grant.”

Concerns raised by residents had included the potential increase in traffic along Beulah Street, which the pitch would have been accessed from.

Some suggested the pitch could instead be built at the King Edward VII Academy, but Cllr Ring pointed out that there are parking problems there too – with some users being told to leave their cars at the nearby Tesco supermarket.

However, the application had also received plenty of support on the council’s planning portal – with many citing increased facilities for children and the importance of all-weather pitches when backing it.