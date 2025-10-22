The kettle was on at the Lynn News and Your Local Paper office as we welcomed visitors for our annual Macmillan coffee morning.

Plenty of people came in to try out some of the freshly baked goods members of the team made in preparation for the fundraiser for the cancer charity.

Customer sales executive Kathy Ensor greeted members of the public through the doors - including North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Lynn News That’s Entertainment columnist Andy Tyler.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild (right) and Lynn News columnist Andy Tyler (second from left) were some of those who popped in for a bite to eat

They enjoyed a variety of sweet treats, including Toblerone cookies and banana bread along with a warming tea or coffee.

We raised a total of £65 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Thanks to everyone who popped in and left a donation - your support is always appreciated,” acting head of news Kris Johnston said.

Some of the delicious baked treats that were on offer last Friday

“All the money raised will go straight to a fantastic cause - and the additional good news is that my Toblerone cookies seemed to go down a treat.”