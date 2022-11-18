A councillor has raised concerns about cycle paths and bus routes, saying that poorly maintained cycle routes are putting people off using them.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp has also taken the issue of irregular buses in West Lynn to cabinet and raised concerns about public transport in the area.

She mentioned cases of some elderly residents struggling to get into town centre due to the 505 bus not regularly coming through West Lynn, and says that it discriminates against older people, mothers with prams and people who are less able to walk.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp

Cllr Kemp added that the ferry across to Lynn is not accessible to everyone and that the steps are too hard to manage for some people.

She raised the issues after she spoke about a family friend who struggles with the lack of buses running through West Lynn.

“ The bus drivers do not always come through the village once an hour when they should, and it’s a very long walk home from the Clenchwarton Road when it doesn’t arrive,

“Residents find that if the bus is late, the driver won’t come through the village,” said Cllr Kemp.

She added that extra funding is needed to improve ferry infrastructure.

She took her concerns to cabinet, asking Norfolk County Council to ask stagecoach to insist that every 505 bus goes through West Lynn.

She said: “West Lynn is an unparished part of Lynn, divided by the Ouse, but poorly connected.

“The half-hourly 505 bus (cut from every 20 minutes) only goes through the village once an hour (less when bus drivers ignore timetables). The long walk from the main road, is difficult for 80 to 90-year-old residents.”

In a response, Norfolk County Council said: “The council is not in breach of our duties as there is an hourly service, which far exceeds that in place for many parts of the county.

“We are reviewing the passenger numbers from West Lynn to see if it is reasonable to divert a bus through there every 30 minutes.”

They added that a review of the ferry structure is taking place as they are unsure if it’s a matter held by Norfolk County Council.

“Once this has been determined, we can look to see if the infrastructure can be improved and how this can be funded.”

Cllr Kemp has also raised concerns about cycle paths and footpaths along the A10, and says if paths were improved it would improve traffic congestion along the A10.

Residents have said that the pathway along the A10 is overgrown and unsafe (60730286)

It comes after residents have said they won’t cycle as it’s too dangerous.

Cllr Kemp said: “COP 27 is trying to save the planet and NCC is no cop at all, if it can’t keep the footpaths along the A10 safe and passable.”

There will be more traffic and congestion on the A10. People won’t walk or cycle if it’s dangerous.