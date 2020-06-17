King's Lynn Corn Exchange cinema screens may start screenings in September, council panel told
Published: 17:55, 17 June 2020
| Updated: 17:56, 17 June 2020
New cinema screens being installed at a Lynn theatre could show their first films this autumn following delays caused by coronavirus, councillors have heard today.
The project at the town's Corn Exchange was originally due to have been completed last month, but has been hampered by the pandemic.
And a revised schedule for the scheme was outlined during a meeting of West Norfolk Council's regeneration and development panel this afternoon.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb