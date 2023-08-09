Children at a West Norfolk school were presented with a lasting memento of this year’s Coronation of King Charles III.

All 400 pupils at Gaywood Primary School were given a specially minted Coronation Coin, during an assembly held at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

The coins were presented by Cllr Jo Rust and Cllr Rob Colwell on behalf of West Norfolk Council, at the whole-school event before the end of term.

Councillors Rob Colwell and Jo Rust with pupils at Gaywood Primary School, proudly holding their Coronation coins

The two councillors had previously visited Gaywood to present coins to the children to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee, while Cllr Colwell’s links with the school went back further, as he was a former pupil.

“The Coronation Coins have been specially minted for all the children in West Norfolk, so they have something to remember the Coronation of King Charles,” said Gaywood’s executive head teacher Neil Mindham.

“It is a really significant opportunity for the children to have a memento of this historic event.”