Coronavirus: All McDonald's in West Norfolk to close seating and offer takeaway and drive thru only

McDonald's across the UK, including the three King's Lynn branches and the one in Swaffham, will shut their restaurants today and restrict customers from entering the seated area in an attempt to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

As of this morning, branches nationwide will only operate as drive thrus as well as McDelivery takeaway where available.

A spokesman for McDonald's UK said: "In light of recent updates from the UK and Irish governments, we are temporarily changing our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers.

"From 5am on Wednesday, March 18, all restaurants will close and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.

"With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

"In these unprecedented times, our restaurants will continue to remain open for as long as it is safe to do so."Thank you once again for all your support in keeping one another safe."

