Coronavirus: Bespak set out measures in response to outbreak

One of West Norfolk's biggest employers has set out a number of precautionary measures in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Bespak has stated the steps will assure the continuity of business during a challenging period.

The measures are subject to continual review in accordance with guidance from the government and the World Health Organisation.

International travel has been restricted at the pharmaceutical equipment company, and colleagues have been asked to find alternative ways of meeting through video and teleconference for example.

Only essential travel to low risk areas will be permitted at present through the Bespak Operating Board.

Good hygiene is being promoted at the Bergen Way site including the provision of hand sanitisers and tissues. There has also been an increased amount of cleaning in communal areas.

An implementation of a 'Good Health Passport' will assure people visiting or contract working at any Bespak site have verified they are fit to visit.

And colleagues and drivers will be protected through protective clothing and facilities which are subject to regular cleaning.

A spokesperson said they are aware this situation is changing daily.

