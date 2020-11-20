Coronavirus: Children sent home from King's Lynn primary school

More schoolchildren have apparently been sent home from a Lynn primary school due to a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Whitefriars Academy parents were informed this morning that there has been a positive test in the Year 1 and Year 2 bubble.

The children in these years have been asked to self-isolate at home to help reduce a further spread of the coronavirus.

A parent has reported a Covid-19 case at Whitefriars Academy

A message informed parents that their children can return after 14 days. Other members of the household have been told they can continue as normal as long as the child is not displaying any symptoms.

More to follow.