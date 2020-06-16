Business owners in King’s Lynn are being invited to an online meeting with their local MP James Wild to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.

The meeting, organised by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), is intended to provide firms in the town and throughout the constituency with an opportunity to speak to Mr Wild about the way they’ve adapted over the past couple of months, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 25, between 10 and 11am, and will be hosted by FSB East of England’s National Councillor Mike Drain.