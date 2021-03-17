Coronavirus: Death confirmed at King's Lynn hospital one year on from first fatality

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital today - exactly one year on from the first fatality of the pandemic there.

A total of 472 patients are now known to have died with Covid-19 at the Gayton Road site.

And the rate of infection in West Norfolk has edged upwards again, even as week-on-week case numbers still show a slight fall.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44852324)

Updated data from NHS England, released a short time ago, shows the most recent fatality at the QEH occurred last Wednesday, March 10.

The first was on March 17, 2020, six days before the country went into its first national lockdown.

The weekly number of coronavirus cases in West Norfolk has fallen by around 85 per cent since the imposition of the third national lockdown in January.

Latest figures for the week ending last Wednesday, March 11, show there were 91 confirmed cases in the borough, compared with 675 on January 7, shortly after the current restrictions were imposed.

But the rolling infection rate is now at 60.1 cases per 100,000 people, having risen from 51.5 for the week ending March 6.