Coronavirus: Deep clean planned after second case confirmed at King's Lynn primary school

Deep cleaning work is taking place at a Lynn primary school today following a second case of coronavirus there.

Eight other children and five adults are isolating following the positive test at the Greyfriars Academy, which school leaders were informed of late yesterday.

But officials say the latest case is not related to the infection which was recorded last week .

Paul Donkersloot, chief executive of the school's sponsor, the KWEST Academy Trust, said the numbers isolating had been determined following consultation with public health and outbreak management officials.

He added that risk assessments had been reviewed, because of the large number of adults that were having to isolate due to the new case.

Mr Donkersloot said: "The school are doing everything they possibly can to minimise the impact on children.

"It's clear that children want to be in school. The vast majority want to be learning and working heard and that's what the staff are trying to do."

He added that, while it was the school's preference that pupils should be in school, blended learning methods, where teachers make appropriate contact with children at home, would be used if required.

So far this week, Covid-19 cases have also been confirmed at the Springwood High School in Lynn and the Marshland High School in West Walton.