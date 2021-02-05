Coronavirus: Eight further deaths at King's Lynn hospital

A further eight coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

New figures from NHS England, released this afternoon, show four patients died on Tuesday of this week.

Four other patients died on Monday. The total number of deaths recorded at the hospital since the start of the pandemic now stands at 394.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44258285)

Overall infections in West Norfolk are continuing to fall, with latest figures for the seven days up to last Saturday, January 30, showing a 23 per cent drop compared to the previous week.

But the borough's rolling infection rate of 310.5 cases per 100,000 people remains well above the national average.