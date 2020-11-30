Coronavirus: Eight more deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

New figures have revealed a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Eight fatalities were recorded in as many days up to last Thursday, according to data from NHS England.

That means the total number of deaths among patients who have tested positive for the infection at the hospital since the pandemic began now stands at 172.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (42559685)

The figures suggest two deaths were recorded last Thursday, November 26, with two others the day before.

The deaths of two more patients were recorded on November 19, while single fatalities were listed on November 21 and 23 respectively.

Meanwhile, hospital bosses have confirmed that 37 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the QEH.

However, that figure is down slightly on the peak of demand during the second wave so far, which was 44 on November 22.