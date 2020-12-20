Coronavirus: Eleven new deaths at King's Lynn hospital as West Norfolk case total jumps

Eleven new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in recent days, according to new data.

Today's daily figures from NHS England show that 191 patients have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic.

The news comes as public health data also showed a sharp rise in West Norfolk's infection rate.

Queen Elizabeth HospitalKing's Lynn. (43400690)

According to today's figures, the most recent fatality occurred on Friday, December 18. Two occurred on December 16 with one on each of the two previous days.

Two patients died on December 13 with four deaths recorded on December 12 - the single worst day for deaths since May 7.

Meanwhile, the latest infection data, for the seven days up to last Tuesday, December 15, showed 288 coronavirus cases had been recorded in West Norfolk, up by 117, or 68.4 per cent, on the previous week.

The rolling seven-day infection rate was shown as 190.2 per 100,000 people, slightly above the national average.

And case rates are rising across every district of Norfolk as a whole.

The figures come just 24 hours after the Government reduced the planned five-day window for extended Christmas bubbles to just Christmas Day only and imposed even tighther tier four restrictions on London and parts of the south east.