Coronavirus: Eleven patients die at King's Lynn hospital

Eleven more patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cases have been recorded in the latest daily figures from NHS England, which show the total death toll at the Gayton Road site now stands at 414.

Four fatalities were recorded on Sunday, with three on Saturday and four others on Friday.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44258285)

That means 28 patients died in the first week of February alone.

Overall infections are continuing to fall, with figures for the seven days to last Friday, February 5, showing 396 cases, down by more than 16 per cent on the previous week.

The borough’s rolling infection rate has also dropped to 261.6 cases per 100,000 people.

But hospital bosses say they are worried the next few weeks could be the toughest they have faced during the pandemic so far.