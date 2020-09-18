The cost of the Covid-19 pandemic to West Norfolk Council revenues so far could be as much as £6.5million.

The loss of key income streams, such as car parking fees and culture and leisure services, has left the council facing a huge budget deficit. Even with another round of cost savings being identified, it could mean at least £5 million being taken from reserves to balance the books.

By far the biggest loss of revenue was from car parks. It’s estimated that £3m went through car parks first being closed, then reopened free of charge for a period, and subsequent reduced demand. And income from trade refuse and commercial recycling was down by £478,000.

King's Court. Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk

And while income was reduced, there was increased expenditure too with an extra £569,792 in employee related costs and £476,000 in cost saving reduction targets.

Furthermore, the council is braced for Alive West Norfolk to come cap in hand for £1m to make up for lost income. Its venues, including Lynn’s Corn Exchange theatre and leisure centres in Lynn, Downham and Hunstanton, closed in March and the majority of staff were furloughed from May 1.

Council officers and elected members recognise that financial support from government will go only some of the way to plugging the gap between the council’s income and expenditure.

A report to Tuesday’s cabinet meeting says: “The council, as well as the other councils across Norfolk have led our communities through the coronavirus lockdown by creating new services and adapting existing services including the shielding of vulnerable residents, adult social care, emergency planning and public health response.

“These new and increased demands have resulted in significant additional expenditure. At the same time, council income streams, in particular car parking, have been severely damaged by the lockdown and the impact on the local economy.

“There is also a significant impact on culture and leisure services which are operated for the council by Alive West Norfolk.”

The upshot of the situation is that curently the council needs to take £4.6m from its reserves to balance the books – that’s an increase of £737,000 on what was previously anticipated. That will increase with support for Alive West Norfolk.

Going forward, the picture is no rosier either.

The cabinet report says: “There will also be financial pressures in future years arising from Covid-19 as a result of reduced business rates and council tax.

“Moreover, a deep national recession will not only reduce income but also increase demand for valued public services which will be required in response to local residents and businesses affected.”