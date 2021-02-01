Coronavirus: First vaccinations delivered at mass centre in King's Lynn Corn Exchange

The first coronavirus jabs have been administered to patients at Lynn's new mass vaccination centre in the Corn Exchange this morning.

It is expected that thousands of vaccines will be delivered each week at the site, which is one of five new large-scale protection centres opening across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire in the next few days.

And senior officials have urged people not to ignore the chance to get themselves protected.

People who live up to 45 minutes' drive from the Corn Exchange will be invited to have a jab there in the weeks and months ahead.

Dr David Vickers, medical director of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: "If you're offered a time to come to an appointment, please take that up.

"Don't wait for something that might be more convenient."

He also asked people not to arrive too early, but stressed that people should not worry if they arrive late.

"You don't need to come really early. We don't want long queues", he said. "If you're a bit late, don't worry. We will not turn you away."

Around two months of planning has gone into getting the theatre ready to deliver vaccines today.

The jabs themselves are delivered in the main auditorium, while a one-way system is in place so patients can enter and leave the building safely. NHS staff are also working alongside members of the armed forces to deliver the jabs.

Dr Vickers said one of the main advantages of using the Corn Exchange was the amount of parking available nearby in the Tuesday Market Place.

Around half of its spaces are now being offered solely, and free of charge, to people attending for vaccination appointments.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said he was "very pleased" to see vaccinations being offered at the Corn Exchange.

He added: "We will continue to do all we can to ensure residents across the borough have access to a vaccination centre that is close to where they live."

