Coronavirus: Five more deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital
Published: 15:02, 06 May 2020
| Updated: 15:19, 06 May 2020
Five more patients who were being treated at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus have died, according to the latest figures released this afternoon.
The new statistics, released by NHS England, suggest that one new death was recorded on Friday, on Saturday and on Sunday, with two new deaths recorded on Monday.
These cases bring the total number of fatalities connected to Covid-19 at the QEH to 111 since the outbreak began in March.
