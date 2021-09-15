Coronavirus: Five more patient deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Another five patients are now known to have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Latest NHS data shows the deaths all occurred over the weekend – two on Saturday and three on Sunday – taking the total Covid-related death toll at the QEH to 496.

Nine patients have now died with the virus at the Gayton Road site so far this month alone, compared with five in August, one in July and none in June.

Coronavirus news.

Week on week infection rates remain largely stable in West Norfolk, with latest data for the seven days to last Friday, September 10, showing 420 confirmed cases, an increase of 10 on the previous week.

Across Norfolk as a whole, infections were down slightly, by around two per cent over the same period.

But the South Holland district saw a 25 per cent rise in weekly cases to 351.

Its weekly infection rate, of 366.2 cases per 100,000 people, was also significantly higher than the 277.7 recorded in West Norfolk.

The West Norfolk ratio is the third highest in the county, with Breckland and Yarmouth showing higher levels.