Coronavirus: Five new patient deaths confirmed at King's Lynn hospital

Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the latest NHS figures, released this afternoon.

The news takes the total deathtoll at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 512.

The latest fatalities were recorded over a three-day period ending on Monday of this week, October 25.

Coronavirus news

Eleven patients have now died with the virus at the QEH so far in October, including eight in a week since last Tuesday, October 19.

The grim news emerged as county officials pleaded for secondary school students to get tested for Covid-19 before they return to school next week.

All pupils are being asked to take a lateral flow test on Sunday evening or Monday morning at the end of the half-term holiday.

Parents are also being encouraged to continue regular twice-weekly testing, to help prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

The plea comes after latest weekly figures showed 1327 cases among 10 to 14-year-olds in Norfolk during the week to last Friday, October 22, up by 108 on the previous week.

Norfolk County Council’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said today: “Vaccination, regular testing and good hygiene are crucial if we are to minimise the spread.

“Rates of Covid-19 are lower in Norfolk schools than in our neighbouring authorities and we want to keep it that way.

“If every secondary school child takes a test before they return to school, then we will help to identify some of those who don’t have symptoms and prevent them from taking the virus back into their classrooms.

“We are thankful to all of those who are taking part in regular testing – this is helping to protect the most vulnerable as we head into cold and flu season.”

John Fisher, the authority’s cabinet member for children’s services, added: “Norfolk’s schools have been doing a great job of supporting children to catch-up after so many months of disrupted learning.

“Through vaccination and regular testing we can all do our bit to help children to have the school experience they deserve.”