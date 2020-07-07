Coronavirus: Five patients discharged from King's Lynn hospital
Published: 15:30, 07 July 2020
Five more patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from Lynn's hospital.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has today announced the total has increased to 296 patients, having been 291 last Monday.
A social media post by the QEH states: "We have now been able to discharge a total of 296 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.
