Coronavirus: Five patients discharged from King's Lynn hospital

By Ben Hardy
Published: 15:30, 07 July 2020

Five more patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from Lynn's hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has today announced the total has increased to 296 patients, having been 291 last Monday.

A social media post by the QEH states: "We have now been able to discharge a total of 296 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

