Coronavirus forces King's Lynn Festival cancellation

The 70th King's Lynn Festival, due to take place this summer, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers announced the move in a statement this morning, but say they hope to stage a smaller-scale festival programme in the autumn.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “We are putting together a curtailed programme which we hope will feature some of the big names who were due to appear in Lynn in July.

Alison Croose hopes a smaller King's Lynn Festival can still take place later in the year.

"But, clearly, we are having to work on an “all being well” basis assuming there are no major setbacks in the coronavirus crisis.”

“It is obviously very disappointing that the 70th festival, which we have been planning since May 2019, will not now happen.

"But it is only one of many, many significant events which are victims of this national crisis.”

The annual two-week showcase of the arts had been scheduled to run from July 19 until August 1.

Officials, who had announced the original line-up last month, say they now hope to create a "festival season" with events focused around the weekend of October 10 and 11 as well as dates in the following weeks.

It is hoped that a new programme will be announced this summer.

Mrs Croose said: “We are talking to pianist and festival vice-president Freddy Kempf, the European Union Chamber Orchestra, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, Brighouse and Rastrick brass band, art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon and harpist to the Prince of Wales Alis Huws.

"The Scottish fiddle group Blazin’ Fiddles are due to appear at St George’s Guildhall on November 20. They are all keen to come to Lynn for this postponed event."

“We have spoken to our sponsors and much appreciate their on-going support for our plans and that they are happy to continue to back us financially

“While our sponsors are prepared to support our plans the loss of box office income from a packed programme of events at a two-week July festival will have a financial impact on the organisation.”

The announcement of the loss of the King's Lynn Festival comes almost two weeks after organisers of the town's other summer extravaganza, Festival Too, announced they were cancelling the event because of the continuing crisis.

