Coronavirus: Four more patients die at King's Lynn hospital

Four new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in new figures out today.

Data from NHS England shows the total number of deaths related to the pandemic at the Gayton Road site now stands at 471.

The latest update shows two deaths occurred last Thursday, March 4, with two more on Sunday.

Nine patients have died with the virus at the hospital so far this month.

And nearly 1,500 people have now died with Covid-19 across Norfolk's three main hospitals with 643 deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich and 368 at the James Paget in Gorleston.

There is better news on infection rates, with a further fall taking the level in West Norfolk to its lowest level since mid-October.

Figures for the seven days to last Saturday, March 6, showed there were 78 confirmed cases in the borough, down by more than 37 per cent on the previous week.

The rolling weekly infection rate stands at 51.5 cases per 100,000 people. It has not been lower since October 16.

But, apart from Breckland, case rates in Norfolk's other districts are much lower, with fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people recorded in North Norfolk.