Coronavirus: Four new deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Four new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to figures out today.

Data from NHS England shows two of the deaths occurred on Tuesday of this week, with two more on Wednesday.

They were the first deaths reported in March, following 76 others during February.

They take the total number of Covid deaths recorded at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 466.

Earlier this week, QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said she believed the worst of the second wave of the pandemic was over, though there was still a need for caution.