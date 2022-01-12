Coronavirus: Four new patient deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital

Four more patients have died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures.

The latest published data also showed an 80 per cent increase in Covid-related admissions to the QEH over the week between Christmas and New Year.

But overall infection levels in West Norfolk now appear to be falling, though numbers remain very high.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

Latest NHS England figures, released this morning, showed patients had died with Covid last Wednesday and Friday, January 5 and 7. Earlier fatalities were also recorded on December 30 and January 2.

They take the overall death toll related to Covid at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 534.

Over the seven days to January 2, a total of 45 patients were admitted to the QEH with coronavirus, an increase of 80 per cent on the previous week.

Coronavirus news.

That compares to a 150 per cent rise, from 40 to 100 patients at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital over the same period.

But there appears to be more encouraging signs from the latest infection data for West Norfolk and neighbouring districts.

A total of 1,832 cases were recorded in West Norfolk during the latest seven day period, to yesterday, January 11 – a fall of 365 or 16.6 per cent on the previous week.

In Breckland, 1,539 infections were recorded, down by 290 or 15.4 per cent, while North Norfolk's figure of 1,080 was 22.6 per cent lower than the previous week.