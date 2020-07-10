Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: How many Covid-19 deaths have there been in Norfolk?

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 13:58, 10 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:36, 10 July 2020

There have been 457 deaths from Covid-19 across Norfolk, the latest figures show.

West Norfolk is the worst-affected area of the county, with 139 deaths related to the coronavirus recorded by Thursday, July 9, the data from Public Health England shows.

This is compared to 81 in Breckland and 47 in North Norfolk.

