Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital death toll reaches 300

The number of people known to have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus has today reached 300.

A further 38 deaths have been recorded in the latest daily figures from NHS England - the highest for any hospital trust in the country today.

And, of those, 34 patients died in just seven days up to last Wednesday, January 13.

Queen Elizabeth HospitalKing's Lynn. (43541953)

The grim milestone comes at the end of a week which has seen nearly 100 deaths added to the hospital's total since the start of the pandemic last March.

On Wednesday, 37 deaths were reported after delays in recording cases were uncovered. Seventeen more were listed on Friday, with five others yesterday.

Infection data for yesterday, covering the week to last Monday, January 11, showed a third successive daily fall in case numbers in West Norfolk.

However, health bosses have warned that hospital will remain under intense pressure for several more weeks.