Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records 200th death due to pandemic

The number of patients who have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus has now passed 200.

The grim landmark was confirmed in the latest statistics from NHS England, published a short time ago.

They showed that three patients died at the Gayton Road on New Year's Eve, taking the total number of Covid-related fatalities there since the start of the pandemic to 201.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (43674993)

Latest infection data shows that, over the seven days to last Tuesday, December 29, there were 543 coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, up by 112, or 26 per cent, on the previous week.

Although the increase is slower than that recorded prior to the imposition of tier four restrictions, the rolling infection rate now stands at 358.7 per 100,000 people.