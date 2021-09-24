Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records 500th patient death

The death toll linked to coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has today passed 500.

Three more deaths have been confirmed in the latest figures, issued through NHS England, this afternoon.

That means the total number of patients to have died with Covid-19 at the QEH since the start of the pandemic now stands at 501.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (50874391)

More than 18 months have now passed since the first Covid-related death at the hospital on March 17 last year.

The latest fatalities were recorded over four days between last Friday, September 17, and Monday of this week.

A total of 14 patients are so far known to have died with the virus at the QEH so far in September.