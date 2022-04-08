Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records 600th patient death of pandemic

The number of coronavirus-related deaths at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has now passed 600 following the publication of new figures today.

Five more patients are now known to have died at the Gayton Road site with the virus, according to latest NHS data.

The cases, which take the total death toll related to Covid at the hospital since the start of the pandemic to 601, occurred between March 25 and 31.

In all, 39 patients died with Covid at the QEH in March alone.

The figures come amid continuing pleas from health chiefs for the public to continue taking precautions against the virus despite the lifting of all official guidance in the area.

Recorded infection rates in West Norfolk are still falling, with figures for the week to yesterday, April 7, showing 935 new cases, down 29 per cent on the previous week.

Earlier this week, the QEH chief executive, Caroline Shaw, warned the NHS was enduring a "torrid" period because of high levels of patient demand, staff fatigue and continuing financial pressures.

She also revealed that the number of patients being treated at the hospital for Covid had almost doubled in little more than a month – from 65 on February 19 to 127 by March 25.