Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records first death for nearly a month as West Norfolk infections hit new low

The first coronavirus-related death for nearly a month has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The case was revealed in the latest hospital updates from NHS England this afternoon.

But new data suggests infections in West Norfolk have fallen to a new low and are now roughly a quarter of the level in a neighbouring district.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

The most recent Covid death at the QEH, which occurred on bank holiday Monday, is the 481st to have been recorded there since the start of the pandemic.

It was the first death to be recorded since May 6 and only the second there in six weeks.

There is more encouraging news from public health data which showed that, for the seven days to last Friday, May 28, there were 12 confirmed cases in West Norfolk, down eight on the previous week.

And the borough's rolling infection rate stood at just 7.8 cases per 100,000 people, down 40 per cent on the previous week.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Breckland, infections rose by nearly 55 per cent. Its rolling infection rate stood at 28.6 cases per 100,000 people, nearly four times West Norfolk’s level.

However, officials say the rise is linked to outbreaks in educational establishments and is not believed to be linked with any broader community transmission.

Diane Steiner, the county’s deputy director of public health, said yesterday: “In Norfolk, our numbers remain below the national average, and we maintain a robust response to cases and outbreaks in order to try to keep those numbers as low as possible.

“We are aware that the Breckland area is seeing a higher number of cases than elsewhere in Norfolk and we are managing a few outbreaks in the area.

“We are responding appropriately to limit the spread of the virus in the area. If anyone has Covid symptoms we would urge them to get a test, and if anyone has been identified as a contact of a case they should also book a PCR test online or by calling 119.”