Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records first death in nearly three weeks

A patient has died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after contracting coronavirus, new figures have revealed this afternoon.

The fatality - which is the 480th recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic - is the first since mid-April.

Data released by NHS England a short time ago showed the death occurred on Thursday, May 6.

It was the first Covid-related fatality at the QEH since April 18.

The news comes as latest figures on infection rates showed cases are now falling once again in West Norfolk.

Data for the seven days to last Monday, May 3, showed there were 44 cases in the borough, down by 15 on the previous week.

The seven-day rolling infection rate stood at 29.1 cases per 100,000 people.

That is still higher than any other district in Norfolk, but significantly below levels of over 40 recorded just a few days earlier.