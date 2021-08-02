The first coronavirus-related death for nearly two months has been recorded at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, following the publication of new figures today.

But there are signs of a sharp fall in Covid infections across West Norfolk in the first week after final restrictions were lifted last month.

Updated data from NHS England, released this afternoon, shows the number of patients who have died with the virus at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic has increased by one to 482.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The latest fatality occurred last Monday, July 26, according to the figures, and was the first recorded at the hospital since May 31.

Hospital officials say that, as of Friday, 11 patients were being treated for Covid-19 at the QEH, up from six a few days earlier. However, none were in critical care.

Meanwhile, the latest infection data, for the seven days to last Tuesday, July 27, showed there were 210 confirmed coronavirus cases in West Norfolk, down by more than 55 per cent on the previous week.

The borough’s weekly rolling infection rate, of 138.7 cases per 100,000 people is also the lowest of any district in Norfolk and lower than any neighbouring district of either Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire or Suffolk. The equivalent figure for the previous week was more than 300 cases per 100,000 people.