Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records fourth patient death in two weeks

Another patient has died with coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital – the fourth in a period of just two weeks.

Newly released NHS England data shows the death occurred last Thursday, August 26, and followed fatalities on August 13, 19 and 21.

The case takes the total number of Covid-related deaths at the QEH since the start of the pandemic to 487.

Yesterday evening, the hospital announced it was reintroducing visiting restrictions because of the rising trend of Covid infections.

As of last night, 27 of its patients were known to have the virus.

Infections are also rising across West Norfolk as a whole with latest weekly figures, up to last Saturday, August 28, showing a 12 per cent week on week increase.

Case rates here are among the highest in the county and, earlier today, health chiefs announced plans to extend opening times at Lynn's new mass vaccination centre in the hope of encouraging people who haven't yet had the jab to attend.