Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital records sixth patient death in month

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has recorded its sixth coronavirus-related death in the past month.

New NHS England data, released this afternoon, showed the latest fatality occurred last Friday, September 3.

The case is the 488th death linked to Covid recorded at the Gayton Road site since the start of the pandemic and follows five other fatalities since August 7.

Coronavirus news.

The latest death also occurred on the same day that visiting restrictions at the hospital were tightened in response to rising levels of Covid infections.

However, latest case statistics indicate infections may now be starting to fall across West Norfolk.

Data for the seven days to last Thursday, September 2, showed there were 410 confirmed Covid cases in the borough, down by just over 20 per cent on the previous week.