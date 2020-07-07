Coronavirus: King's Lynn hospital to review every Covid-19 death

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is conducting a review into the deaths of every patient who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to papers released ahead of a board meeting today, the review aims to see whether any of the deaths may have been potentially avoidable, as well as to identify any learning or good practices to be shared from the patients' care.

In the report, titled 'Covid-19 update', chief operating officer Denise Smith said, as of June 30, the QEH had treated 450 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus.