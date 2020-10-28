Coronavirus: King's Lynn primary school confirms positive test

More than 20 pupils have been told to self-isolate following confirmation of a coronavirus case at a Lynn primary school.

News of the positive test at the Greyfriars Academy came after Year 11 students at the King Edward VII Academy were also told to remain at home .

And a senior education official says he is worried about the potential toll on staff caused by the continuing crisis.

The case at Greyfriars Academy was confirmed at the weekend, officials say.

Greyfriars is one of seven schools in West Norfolk which are part of the Lynn-based KWEST Academy Trust.

Its chief executive, Paul Donkersloot, said they were informed of a single positive test at the school over the weekend.

A total of 27 children, in a single class bubble, were then asked to isolate for 14 days and will not return to the school until November 9.

Messages seen by the Lynn News said work would be provided for isolating pupils when the school re-opens after the half-term holiday next week, either on its website or in printed form as required.

Mr Donkersloot said the case was the first to be reported at any of the KWEST schools and added: "It's all been handled very sensitively and appropriately."

But the latest developments mean there have now been five schools in West Norfolk where it is known that groups of students have been instructed to isolate because of coronavirus concerns since the start of the new academic year last month.

Cases have so far been confirmed at the Snettisham Primary School , Springwood High School in Lynn and Marshland High School in West Walton.

And Mr Donkersloot said he was concerned about the implications for teachers if cases continue to rise through the winter.

He said: "The staff in the schools have been absolutely brilliant, but I'm worried they are not getting a break."