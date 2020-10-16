Coronavirus: King's Lynn protest moves online as officials warn of rising case numbers

Organisers of a planned protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in Lynn tomorrow have moved the event online in response to rising case numbers.

The move comes after county public health chiefs said they were concerned infection rates were increasing right across Norfolk.

Members of the Lynn and District Trades Council had intended to hold a demonstration in the town centre on Saturday against what they claim is the government's "mishandling" of the pandemic.

Coronavirus news

The event was due to be part of a nationwide day of action led by the People's Assembly movement.

But, in a statement released a short time ago, the movement said it would be moving its activities online for now and would only hold street events when it is safe to do so.

The statement added: "The rapid spread of the virus, because of the government's failing test and trace system, haphazard unlocking and working conditions that allow its spread, mean we will not be going ahead with street based demonstrations tomorrow as planned. The day of action will be rescheduled.

"We thank everyone for their efforts in planning for tomorrow, they will not be wasted. We will take to the streets as soon as it is safe."

The announcement came after public health chiefs revealed infection rates across Norfolk as a whole have risen to 52 per 100,000 people in the past seven days, compared to 37 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Officials say they are particularly concerned about infection rates in Norwich, which are among the highest in the region.

But Norfolk's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: "I am concerned that we are now seeing a trend of rising cases across Norfolk."

She added that there had been a "striking step up" in Covid-related hospital admissions over recent weeks.

There are currently 33 patients being treated for coronavirus in Norfolk's hospitals, with five of them said to be in critical care.

Yesterday , Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital confirmed its level of Covid patients had more than doubled in just 10 days.