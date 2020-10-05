Coronavirus: King's Lynn school closes sixth form after third case confirmed

A Lynn school has closed its sixth form today following a new case of coronavirus.

Officials at the Springwood High School have this morning confirmed that a second sixth form student tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In a statement released a short time ago, executive headteacher Andy Johnson said the student was asymptomatic.

He added that staff were this morning ascertaining the number of students and staff who were in close proximity to this student.

The statement continued: "These students and staff members will be told to remain at home and isolate with the rest of the sixth form returning tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The case comes after another sixth former was confirmed to have the virus last Tuesday .

Meanwhile, the 65 Year 8 students who were instructed to isolate following the first confirmed case at Springwood have returned to school this morning.

The school says none of them displayed symptoms or tested positive for the virus.