Coronavirus: King's Lynn school confirms 18 new cases

Bosses of a Lynn secondary school say they are prepared to consider further measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, following a surge in new infections.

Eighteen new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded within the Springwood High School community this week alone, it was confirmed this lunchtime.

The Queensway site is also currently closed to Year 10 students, after they were instructed to stay at home for two weeks from Monday.

Springwood High School.

But, despite growing concerns among pupils and parents, officials say that students who have not been told to isolate should continue to attend as normal.

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said a short time ago: "Students who have been in close contact with those confirmed cases have been told to isolate at home but the majority were already at home because of our circuit break for Year 10.

"The rest of the school population should continue to attend as usual."

The latest cases involve two members of staff, as well as pupils in years 9, 10, 11 and 12.

One correspondent who contacted the Lynn News today said students were "scared" about the situation, while a parent suggested some now wanted the school shut completely.

Mr Johnson said: "We understand there are concerns from a few parents about the increase in cases at Springwood but I want to reassure all of our parents that we are in daily contact with Public Health England and Norfolk County Council.

"It's also important to stress that until very recently the steps we took ensured there wasn't transmission within our school community.

"But, after two cases were linked at the weekend, we introduced the circuit break for Year 10 and we're prepared to explore other options."

He added: "It is important that all students in the local area continue to abide by the national lockdown restrictions currently in place, and should remain at home when not in school."