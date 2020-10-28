Coronavirus: King's Lynn school tells students to self-isolate

Students at a Lynn secondary school have been told to self-isolate following reports of coronavirus cases there.

Year 11 pupils are set to remain at home when the King Edward VII Academy re-opens after the half-term holiday next week, after guidance was circulated in recent days.

It is not yet known how many individual cases have been confirmed at the school, though some sources have suggested there could be up to four.

Officials from the academy have so far not responded to requests for comment.

But the Lynn News understands that parents were notified of the issue over the weekend.

And a post on the school's website said: "We have recently advised Y11 students to self isolate and not to return to the academy until 9th November."

The post also contained links to work programmes for students to follow during their period of isolation.

An earlier post said the school had linked its curriculum in many subject areas with the Oak National Academy, which provides thousands of video lessons, while departmental heads would set isolation work in subjects where no Oak resources are provided.

Two other West Norfolk secondary schools are known to have had confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the new academic year last month.

Three have been reported at the Springwood High School in Lynn, whose sixth form was closed for a day earlier this month for additional cleaning work to take place.

And a case was confirmed at the Marshland High School in West Walton two weeks ago , though officials there said the individual concerned had already been isolating at home for 10 days before testing positive.

Two cases have also been confirmed at the Snettisham Primary School .