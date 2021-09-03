Coronavirus: King's Lynn vaccination centre to stay open for longer

Lynn's new mass Covid vaccination centre will be open for longer from next week.

Jabs are now being delivered from the Shakespeare's Barn at the St George's Guildhall after the operation moved from the nearby Corn Exchange last month.

Now, health chiefs have announced that, from Monday, the site will be open for vaccinations seven days a week.

Patients will be able to get jabs between 8.30am and 4pm every day, except on Tuesdays when the site will be open until 7.30pm.

Cath Byford, chief nurse of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said today: “The vast majority of people in Norfolk and Waveney have taken up the offer of vaccination, with more than 93 per cent of people aged 18 and above having had one vaccine, and 84 per cent having had both doses.

“This is fantastic progress but we still want those who have not yet had a vaccine to come forward.”

“We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their jab - no appointment is needed - and our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have.

“They can also provide extra support if you are nervous or anxious, just speak to a member of the team at any of our vaccination sites and let them know what you need to feel relaxed and comfortable.”

Vaccination take-up in West Norfolk is lower than for the region as a whole, with 79 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated, as of yesterday, and 85.5 per cent having received a single dose.

But parts of Lynn still have among the lowest take-up rates in the county with more than 40 per cent of adults still not fully vaccinated.