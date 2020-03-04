Coronavirus means sanitiser shortage in King's Lynn stores

There is a mass shortage of hand gel in Lynn as people stock up in response to the coronavirus.

The shelves at Boots, Jai Chemist, Wilko, Superdrug, One Below and Poundland in the town are all devoid of sanitiser at the moment.

A staff member at Jai Chemist said they had sold out of face masks as well as hand gel, and that the store cannot get hold of any more right now.

Shelves are running short of hand sanitiser in King's Lynn. Pictured is Superdrug

A NHS notice has been put up at the High Street Boots store instructing people not to enter the building if they have been to an affected place in the last 14 days or had contact with somebody with coronavirus.

It also states those with cough, fever and shortness of breath symptoms should call NHS 111 for expert advice.

A sign has also been put up at Jai Chemist informing customers that they have sold out of hand gel.

The sign saying there is no hand gel at Jai Chemist

Posting on social media, Karen Rissmann said: "Good luck in finding hand sanitiser. No wipes or anything in Sainsbury's today.

"I ended up with baby wipes while there was some left."

A spokeswoman for Boots said they still have stock available in their warehouses and online.

Hand gel has sold out at Boots on Lynn High Street

She also said Boots are giving customers advice on how they can prevent catching a virus.

This states: "The best way to help prevent catching a virus is by making sure that you regularly wash your hands with soap, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent transmission from surfaces, especially after blowing your nose, sneezing and coughing.

"Antiviral hand foams and gel can also be useful when you are out and about.

"All our pharmacists have the latest public health advice on coronavirus and can offer advice on the best way to stay healthy this winter.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include:

Regular hand washing with soap, especially after blowing the nose, sneezing and coughing. The NHS have published a guide to hand washing available here: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/best-way-to-wash-your-hands/

Use of antiviral hand foam or gel in situations where hand washing facilities are unavailable

Covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Disposing of tissues swiftly once used – catch it, bin it, kill it

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing or sneezing

Avoid touching the mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands

