Coronavirus: More patients discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 10:00, 24 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:05, 24 June 2020

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has today announced a further nine patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged.

This brings the overall total of discharged patients at the hospital to 286, increasing from 277 on Monday.

A social media post by the hospital said: "We have now been able to discharge a total of 286 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

