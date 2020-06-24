Coronavirus: More patients discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Published: 10:00, 24 June 2020
| Updated: 10:05, 24 June 2020
Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has today announced a further nine patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged.
This brings the overall total of discharged patients at the hospital to 286, increasing from 277 on Monday.
A social media post by the hospital said: "We have now been able to discharge a total of 286 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.
